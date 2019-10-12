Jyoti a wrestler form Himachal Pradesh in the wrestling ring. Photo/ANI
Jyoti a wrestler form Himachal Pradesh in the wrestling ring. Photo/ANI

J-K village keeps alive 100-yer-old annual wrestling tradition, inspires youth

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:02 IST

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Every year just after the festival of Vijaydashmi, Budhi village here hosts a wrestling match organised by the Sarpanch and other panchayat members, with the larger aim to inspire the youth of the area to be physically fit and adopt healthy habits.
Spread out over two days, the rural 'dangal' (wrestling) follows a century-year-old tradition of the village and is organised annually by a wrestling committee led by its Sarpanch and other members.
"This Dangal (wrestling) is a hundred-year-old tradition of Budhi village where wrestlers from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana come and participate. The wrestling will also inspire the youths to stay away from drugs. This will also help youths to remain physically fit and adopt good habits," said Roshan Sharma, a villager.
Hundreds of people including youth arrive in large numbers to witness the bouts, which is held at the sports stadium in the village along with Ching Fair.
Speaking to ANI, Sarpanch, Om Parkesh said: "This annual wrestling has been our tradition for over a hundred years and along with the 'Ching Mela' we are keeping alive the tradition of our elders. The youth of our village practice every day to take part in this annual wrestling."
The youth, said the Panchayat head, were very keen to participate in the annual event in which a number of wrestlers arrive to display their muscle prowess.
This year among the participants was Jyoti, a girl wrestler from Himachal Pradesh's Nurpur. She encouraged girls to participate in wrestling. She said that every parent should support their girls and encourage them to participate in such sports.
"Earlier only men participated in wrestling matches, today girls are also given chance to participate and display their talents. Girls should be encouraged to take part in wrestling, a sport with is also good for our health and body," said Jyoti.
The annual wrestling match in this village encourages athletes across gender, while striving to keep alive the traditional Indian sport. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:10 IST

Kashmir issue not raised or discussed during India-China...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Kashmir issue was not raised or discussed during the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:00 IST

Govt urges J-K businessmen, stakeholders to come forward fearlessly

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The government on Saturday urged all stakeholders in Kashmir to go about their usual business without being deterred by threats of terrorists and separatists in the Valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:54 IST

Congress slams government, says economy in crisis mode

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP-led government of monumental mismanagement of the economy, saying it has moved from "recession to crisis mode" and the fiscal deficit was far more than the estimates.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:52 IST

Modi, Xi held one-on-one discussions for 6 hours during...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held one-on-one meetings for a total duration of six hours during the Mamallapuram Informal Summit, said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:49 IST

Jagan is acting like a psycho, implementing anti-people policies: Naidu

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged the government is implementing anti-people policies in the state, while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is acting like a psycho.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:38 IST

Govt claims over 99 per cent J-K free from movement...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Postpaid mobile services in Jammu and Kashmir will be functional from Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:36 IST

Mamallapuram Summit Day 2: Modi gifts hand-woven silk portrait to Xi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping was gifted a hand-woven portrait of his by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the final day of the Mamallapuram Informal Summit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:35 IST

Hyderabad: Congress slams TNGO leaders for meeting CM amid RTC...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Congress party slammed the leaders of Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGO) and NGOs for meeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at a time when nearly 50,000 Road Transport Workers (RTW) were on strike. The Congress alleged TNGO and NGO leaders

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:13 IST

National Tribal Dance Festival to be held in Raipur from December 27

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh is going to hold its first National Tribal Dance Festival in state capital Raipur between December 27 to 29.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:10 IST

Shiv Sena releases poll manifesto, promises reduction in power...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Shiv Sena released its manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly elections here on Saturday with plethora of promises to woo voters including establishing a chain of 1000 'Bhojnalaya' (eateries) across the state that would serve quality and nutritious food at m

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:07 IST

Scindia's right, farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said the Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was right in claiming that farm loan of only up to Rs 50,000 has been waived off so far but he promised that his government will waive off farm loans up to

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:05 IST

Unnao gang rape case: 3 persons raped survivor for 9 days at...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 3 has revealed Unnao rape survivor was allegedly kidnapped and raped for nine days at different places by three persons when she was a minor in 2017.

Read More
iocl