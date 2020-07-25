J-K: Weapon cache recovered during search operation in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): A cache of weapons was recovered during a search operation in the forest area of Marpathri in the upper reaches of Gulmarg in Baramulla on Saturday, according to the PRO Defence, Srinagar.

The operation was carried out based on an input received in the early hours of the morning.

One Dragnov sniper rifle with magazines, 194 AK-47 rounds, 10 rifle grenades and two IED circuits were recovered during the operation. (ANI)

