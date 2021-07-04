J-K: Weekend COVID curfew lifted in 13 districts, night curfew to continue

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases started declining in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Sunday announced that there will be no weekend lockdown in 13 districts. The daily night curfew, however, will continue from 8 pm to 7 am in the 13 districts.

As per a government order, these districts are - Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian.

All outdoor shops are permitted to open on all days only from 7 am till 7 pm. In indoor shopping complexes and malls of the districts, only vaccinated customers and those who tested negative in the last 48 hours will be permitted.

Restaurants and bars can open for in-dining at 50 per cent capacity, only for vaccinated and COVID-19 customers.

Indoor complexes will also be permitted to open at 50 per cent. Swimming pools, however, will continue to remain closed.



In the other seven districts, a weekend curfew from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am and a daily night curfew will remain in place.

All outdoor shops and bazaars are permitted to open from Monday to Friday.

25 per cent of shops in indoor shopping complexes and malls are allowed to open.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 4,048 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 3,08,246 recoveries and 4,335 deaths have been reported from the union territory so far.

A total of 47,61,579 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Jammu and Kashmir, including 40,14,703 first doses and 7,46,876 second doses. (ANI)

