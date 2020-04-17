J-K: Wildlife Department trap one leopard, look for two more in Katra

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 17 (ANI): A team of Wildlife Department officials trapped a leopard in Jammu's Katra township on Friday. And an operation to trace two other wild cats, believed to be roaming in the area, has been launched.

"On Friday, we trapped the leopard near Katra. We suspect two more leopards have strayed into the town,'' said Manohar Anand, Block Officer, Wildlife Department.

The officials said that the leopard was first seen in the area around 24 hours ago and the team managed to trap it in the near Asia Chowk, a few kilometers from the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The officials added that the operation was launched after the administration received information about the sighting of wild animals near Katra town and on the Vaishno Devi track. (ANI)

