J-K witnessing record tourist footfall, significant reduction in stone-pelting, protests: Chinar Corps

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Chinar Corps unit of the Indian Army on Saturday informed that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a record footfall of tourists this year, adding that there has been a significant reduction in incidents of stone-pelting, protests or bandhs in the UT.



Haling the progress of development in the Union Territory, Chinar Corps' Lieutenant General DP Pandey said today, "A record number of tourists came here last year. There has been a reduction in stone-pelting, protests or bandhs. Terrorist recruitment has come down. Youth have realised that they make them fools by providing them guns."

Previously, on December 30, 2021, Pandey said that the infiltration attempts from the other side of the border into Jammu and Kashmir have gone down this year, adding that terror groups are trying to recruit young children aged 15-16 years.

"The infiltration attempts are not serious as of now. The numbers have gone down this year. We are vigilant and totally prepared to ensure that no one is able to sneak in," said Pandey while talking to ANI. (ANI)

