J-K witnessing revolution in sports sector, says LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): After declaring open the Premier League at the KK Hakku Stadium Jammu here on Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the Union Territory is witnessing a revolution in the sports sector and is heading towards becoming a sporting power house.

The LG said the government taking innovative measures to overhaul the sports ecosystem of J&K, ensuring modern sports infrastructure coupled with world class training for the young sporting talent.

"Around Rs 200 crore sanctioned under Prime Minister's Development Package, another Rs 30 crore sanctioned by the government for boosting sports infrastructure, training facilities to nurture the local talent," Sinha said.

Sinha made these remarks after declaring open the Premier League in Jammu here at K.K Hakku Stadium.

A total of 1,250 matches to be organized across all the districts in four different disciplines - Football, Hockey, Volleyball and Kabaddi, around 8,500 players participating in the games during the Premier League, a press release reads.



It is no less than any festival for around 8,500 players participating in the games. The talent showcased by the players on the ground is a result of their immense hard work, determination and support from the family, coaches and the officials of the sports department, Sinha added.

For promotion of sports at the grass-root level, elected representatives of Panchayats have been roped in and all the Panchayats have been provided with sports kits worth Rs 20,000 each during the recently concluded Back to Village-3 programme as per the local requirements, he added

The Lt Governor observed that all 20 districts of J&K have been given approval for Khelo India State Centres of Excellence. All centres will be connected with former champions of the union territory, he said.

In the first phase, 40 such centres of excellence will be established and later it will be increased to 120, he further said. It would ensure that the talented young sports person can take maximum benefit from the experience of former champions of the UT, the LG said.

The data shows that Jammu and Kashmir has a strong and advanced sports infrastructure than any other state or UT of the country, he added

In addition to the new infrastructure, the Lt Governor said that efforts are afoot to bring qualitative change in the existing facilities.

The Lt Governor assured the sportsperson of Jammu and Kashmir of all the requisite facilities so that they can also make the UT proud like Bavleen Kour, Suvidha Saran and Shivani Charak. (ANI)

