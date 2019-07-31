J-K: Woman injured in shelling dies

Gurez (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): The woman who was injured in shelling by Pakistan on Tuesday along Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector, succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

She was shifted to District Hospital Bandipora for treatment but could not be saved.

"All are afraid here including children and elders. The relatives who have come are also afraid of our lives. The government must do something to ensure our safety and security," said a local.

On Tuesday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire at the Gurez sector while the Indian Army is retaliated effectively. Also, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Tuesday in Kanzalwan village in Gurez sector. (ANI)

