J-K: Women empowerment, career counseling workshop conducted in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): Women empowerment and career counseling workshop was conducted on Tuesday at Baramulla with an aim to create awareness among young girls about career opportunities and to guide them with various available options.

The workshop was conducted under the aegis of 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles Headquarters.

The workshop was attended by the guest speakers, Block Development Officer Shafia, Firdous Educational Institute Director Ishrat Tanki, and National Para Basketball Player Ishrat Akhter.

The guest speakers guided the girls about the latest government schemes, skill development programs, and sports opportunities and encouraged the local populace in the area to adapt to these facilities to improve their lives and guide them to shape their future through various career opportunities.

Shafia Maqbool, guest speaker said, "I would like to give a message to the girls of Kashmir that make a career for yourself, make your own decisions, and know your self-worth."



A total of 160 young girls attended the workshop. An informative lecture covering various government schemes and initiatives for the upliftment of families, especially women folk was also delivered as part of this initiative in order to enhance skill development amongst women, youth, and local populaces.

Farhat Manzoor, a participant said, "Such workshops are important for the women of Kashmir. Earlier, I too did not have the opportunity, but slowly I have created it for myself. We need to empower ourselves to speak and create opportunities for us."



Sumanjeet Kaur Bali said, "I was called here by 52 RR to do anchoring for the workshop on women empowerment and career counseling. They also stated that women should not just stay at home but should move ahead study and work as well as a woman is not only the foundation of a family but she is the foundation of the whole society."



Hamid Bhat, a local advocate said "The Indian Constitution gives various rights to the women of our country. I would like to tell the women of Jammu and Kashmir that today's women claim the right to education, right to work, and right to decide." (ANI)