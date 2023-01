Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 26 (ANI): A woman was killed after suffering a bullet injury from her husband's rifle, the police informed on Thursday.



The deceased woman has been identified as Rubina Kouser. Her husband named Nassar Ahmed is a member of the Village Defence Committee (VDC) and a resident of Murrah in the Surankote area in the Poonch district.

The police have started investigating whether the bullet was fired accidentally or purposefully. (ANI)