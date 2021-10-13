J-K: Wreath-laying ceremony held for 5 Army personnel killed in Poonch encounter

Wreath-laying ceremony in Rajouri (Photo/ANI)
October 13, 2021


Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): The wreath-laying ceremony was held in Rajouri on Tuesday to pay tributes to five Indian soldiers, who died in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector on Monday.

Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh and Vaisakh H had lost their lives during an operation in Shahadra, Thanamandi, Rajouri on Monday.
An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Monday morning in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army were injured in anti-terrorist operations and later lost their lives. (ANI)

