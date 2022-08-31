J-K: Wular Lake Festival organised in Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 31 (ANI): Wular Lake Festival was organised in Bandipora, by the Department of Tourism J&K in collaboration with the Indian Army.

Painting and dancing competitions were organized for the school students from various districts to participate in the festival.

"We have come here to participate in the competition. I am participating in painting and the topic is 'Ecological Balance'. There are many other competitions like dance and singing as well. Students from different districts have come here to participate in the festival," one of the students said.





Stalls of food items and clothes were also presented at the festival. Makers of these products from different districts of J&K came to participate in the festival.

"There are different varieties of stalls here. Starting from honey, black jeera, and fruits to shawls and clothes, there is a great range of products here. We all have got a great opportunity to present our products. These types of events are very important for all of us in the valley," one of the stall owners said.



The public seemed very happy and pleased with such a festival and called this a great exposure for J&K tourism.

"The government is working very well to promote the tourism of Kashmir. We don't have anything big, other than tourism. We need more of these types of events to showcase the potential of our tourism not just national but also on an international stage. Whenever it has come to showcase the potential, Bandipora has always been ahead. If anywhere there is heaven, it's in Bandipora," one of the local residents told ANI. (ANI)

