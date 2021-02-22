J-K: Yoga helped young entrepreneur to earn living amid COVID-19 lockdown

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 21 (ANI): Yoga has emerged as a "rope of hope" for Pavit Kaur, who had to closed her dance studio following the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19.

Pulling herself together, Kaur took yoga as a career and conducting classes for people across the world.

Talking about her journey towards yoga, she told ANI, "I qualified the 200 hours training programme to become Yoga Protocol Instructor by the Yoga Certification Board under the voluntary certification of yoga professionals, Ministry of AYUSH."

The yoga institute where Pavit trained is the world's oldest institute that provides training to beginners and teachers to enhance their capabilities in the field of yoga.



"Yoga offers a lot of opportunities for people who are passionate about it, People from Australia, Singapore, and Bangkok are learning yoga is my class," she added.

She believes that yoga is for everyone and it is a journey into the self where you unravel the magic of the human body, adding that it can also play a vital role in increasing the economy of the country.

The yoga teacher said that one must make yoga part of one's daily routine as it helps to maintain good physical and mental wellbeing, while highlighting that yoga offers a lot of opportunities for people who are passionate about it.

Gurisha Singh Jamwal, a student of Pavit's, said, "I took online classes of yoga during the lockdown in the view of coronavirus pandemic."

"It helps us to be maintained our mental and physical health disorders," said another learner Mrigank. (ANI)

