Several candidates participated in the recruitment rally for Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday. Photo/ANI
J-K: Youth in huge number participate in police recruitment rally

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:32 IST

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Scores of youth participated in a recruitment rally organised by Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday.
The police here had organised the event to recruit candidates for various posts in the border districts.
"More than 450 youth have qualified for the army and paramilitary forces from my centre. At this time, more than 200 youth are undergoing training under my command for recruitment to the army and paramilitary forces. The youth are very happy about the recruitments and they are working hard for qualifying," Captain Raj Singh, who provides free training to candidates for the army and paramilitary forces, said.
Exuding happiness, a candidate Neeraj Chaudhary said,"The recruitments are going on in the police department. It is a matter of pride for us that the recruitments are taking place."
Meanwhile, giving out information on the vacancy for the posts of SPOs, SSP Samba, Shakti Pathak said, "We have to recruit around 70 SPOs. The last date for applying for these posts is October 22. Employment is a big pull factor and there are a lot of prospective candidates."
Further highlighting the participation of female candidates in the recruitment rally he informed more than 450 female candidates have submitted their applications.
"Two battalions are exclusively for women. They are for the border districts. For the Jammu region, there are five districts - Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch. For the Kashmir region too, there are five districts. Till now more than 450 female candidates have submitted their applications for these posts," he added. (ANI)

iocl