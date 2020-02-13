J-K youth participate in special recruitment drive for border police

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Scores of youth participated in a special recruitment drive initiated by the Jammu and Kashmir Police here on Wednesday.

This was the second day of recruitment rally conducted for the Border Battalion.

"This is the first time that border specific recruitment is taking place. This is an employment opportunity and a chance to serve the country as well. This initiative was taken by the central government for the people who live in the border areas," IGP Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Chairman Recruitment Board, Jammu and Kashmir Police for Border Battalion

told ANI.

"The recruits were very enthusiastic. Previously, we were in the Poonch area. Overall we have got a great response," he said.

He further said that the recruitment process have been made very transparent due to the use of technology.

"We are very pleased with the government's initiative. All those who belong to the border areas will get a great opportunity for employment," said Mohammad Sarfraz, a participant from Rajouri.

He also said that the government should undertake such initiatives so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir get the opportunity to serve the country. (ANI)

