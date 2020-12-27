J-K:Deserted SPO turned terrorist, 3 JeM associates arrested in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): A deserter special police officer (SPO) turned terrorist and his three associates affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation by 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 181 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday at Hayatpora of Chadoora town, official statement said.

"Acting on a specific input, Budgam police along with 53RR and 181 Bn CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation (CASO) at Hayatpora, Chadoora. During the search, one vehicle tried to flee from the cordon which later stopped tactfully. The occupants were then overpowered by security forces," read an official press release.

"On further enquiry, it was found that the group is associated with banned terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed and were operating in the area with the intention to carry out some subversive activities," it read.

As per police, among the arrested, one is identified as Altaf Hussain, a deserter SPO turned terrorist. The other three are identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Jamsheed Magray and Zahid Dar who are residents of Pulwama.



Police also recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials from the arrested persons. (ANI)










