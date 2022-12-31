J-K's border residents remain in peaceful sphere in 2022

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31 (ANI): While the ceasefire agreement between Indian and Pakistani troops on the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir would be maintained, people would be able to live their lives in peace and dignity, and continue with their professions and other activities without fear of being hit at any time.

Amidst the peace and order environment, now it's a reality that the border residents of J&K are welcoming tourists from across the country with the government, Army and along with locals, promoting these bordering areas as new tourist destinations.

Notably, Cease-Fire Violations (CFVs) on J&K borders often result in fatalities, destruction of property, loss of livestock, curfews, restrictions on movement, and no or little access to schools, healthcare, and disruption of agriculture and other commercial activities.

Border tourism picks up and the tradition of polo has been revived.

Tourists from across the country have started thronging the border destinations since the beginning of this year which gives an eyeball-to-eyeball experience with people across the LOC. The border areas have now been thrown open to the public. Areas like Keran, Gurez, Tangdhar, Machil, and Bangus are the new tourist destinations, which have been added to the list by the tourism department. With breathtaking views of the hills and rivers, these places are being promoted as adventure tourism destinations.

In order to promote Teetwal as a tourist destination under Border Tourism in the Valley, the Tourism Department in collaboration with the district administration of Kupwara, Lolab-Bungus-Dringyari Development Authority (LBDDA), Cultural Academy and Army had organised a border tourism festival on the banks of Kishen Ganga at Teetwal near zero line.

The picturesque Gurez valley also bagged the best offbeat destination award 2022 in India. It got the gold award for best offbeat tourist destination in India at an award function organised by "Outlook Traveler Magzine" in Delhi.

Horse Polo was revived after several decades at the frontier Gurez sector in Bandipora district as the Tourism Department organised a grand festival at the offbeat tourist destination during this year. The major attraction of the day-long festival was a Horse Polo match which was played between two teams of local youth, the elders in the area said it was after around six decades that they saw a Polo match being played in Gurez again.

Besides gaining popularity in the tourism sector, the valley this year has got the attention of Bollywood filmmakers as it was featured in a movie named "Chahiye Thoda Pyaar" for the first time in its history.

In an initiative that can generate employment for thousands of people, residents of border areas in northern Kashmir have now converted their homes into homestays to boost border tourism. The locals during this summer have converted their homes into homestays so that they can better manage the incoming tourists which will also provide employment to the local residents.



Arif Ahmad Lone a resident of Karnah Kupwara termed the tourism potential of his area as the last hope for employment. "We have had to endure a lot over the last few decades and now we want to see happiness," he said, adding that the border areas now benefit only from tourism.

Meanwhile, officials said that the government has been organising various cultural events at the places like Gurez, Uri, Karnah, and Keran sector to attract more tourists. They said that there is an absolute change in the atmosphere and the security situation is better and the people want tourists to come and stay.

For the first time in the past 70 years, Sonamarg, Karnah and Gurez will remain open for tourists in the winter months. The government is planning to include adventure sports and other activities in these areas to attract visitors. The new ski slopes are likely to be developed in snow-bound areas.

To facilitate the population of the remote areas and tourists, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has also introduced helicopter service to far-flung and border areas of the J&K.

"Farmers along the LoC said that they have been able to tend to their land including plots beyond the barbed wire fences. "Since the beginning of this year as things remain normal and peaceful new dawn of development has started in all the areas close to the line of control," Mohammad Saleem a border resident said.

Other residents said that due to peace on the borders the administration and tourism department has been able to promote the concept of border tourism, which has changed things altogether.

Around 250 marriages have taken place in the border areas of the Kashmir region amid peace and tranquillity with locals seen celebrating wedding functions peacefully this year. Praying that this pleasant atmosphere should always remain in the border areas like this year, the locals said that they are happy to witness such celebrations after a very long time.

"Earlier we used to stay indoors for days together due to intense shelling from across the border but now here people are participating in marriages and other programmes on a large scale without any fear," Abdul Majeed Khan a local resident of Gurez said.

Similarly, without any fear the border villagers in the Jammu region were busy with their routine chores while children too were playing in the play fields, replacing the rattle of the gunfire that caused death and despair to the residents for decades.

Another border resident Ikhlas Ahmad Bani of Rajouri said that this year tourism arrived in border areas as local administration and security grid feel safe to allow tourists towards border tourist destinations amid the pact in place.

He said that infrastructure including schools, and residential structures, gathered pace in the last year while the other developmental works are also in progress. (ANI)

