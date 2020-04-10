J-K's coronavirus count climbs to 207

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): The total of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir climbed to 207 on Friday.

According to Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), 39 patients are from Jammu and 168 patients are from Kashmir.

With 896 COVID-19 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,761 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

