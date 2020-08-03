J-K's COVID-19 cases rise to 22,006

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Five hundred and ninety more COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the Union Territory's reported coronavirus cases to 22,006, informed the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Out of the new cases reported, 157 cases were reported in the Jammu division and 433 cases were reported in the Kashmir region.

There are 7,567 active cases in the UT of which, 2,040 active cases belong to the Jammu division and 5,527 cases belong in the Kashmir division.

Eleven patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours -- two from Jammu and nine from Kashmir -- taking the number of deaths in the Union Territory stand at 407 of which 30 deaths were reported in the Jammu region and 377 deaths were reported in the Kashmir division.

The number of recovered patients in the union territory rise to 14,032 after 906 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours -- 745 from Kashmir and 160 from Jammu.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases in India stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,135 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

