J-K's COVID-19 count reaches 2,164

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): One hundred and twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the total number of patients to 2,164 in the Union Territory.

According to the UT Administration, out of the total new cases, 36 have been reported from Jammu and 92 from Kashmir division.

"128 new cases including 36 from Jammu, 92 from Kashmir and one death reported today. The total number of positive cases in the Union Territory is now 2,164," said the J-K Administration.

There are 1,261 active cases of which 332 cases are in Jammu and 929 cases are in Kashmir. Total deaths in the Union Territory stand at 28.

With the highest spike of 7,466 more COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,65,799 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 89,987 while 71,105 people have been cured or recovered and one patient has migrated, added the ministry. The toll due to the infection has reached 4,706 in the country. (ANI)