J-K's COVID-19 tally rises to 17,920

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 615 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the Union Territory's coronavirus cases to 17,920, said the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Out of the fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the Union Territory, 136 cases were reported in the Jammu division, while 479 cases were reported in the Kashmir division.

As per the health bulletin, there are 7,680 active cases of which 1,741 cases are in the Jammu division and 5,939 belong to the Kashmir division.

The number of recovered patients in the state stands at 9,928 of which 2,008 patients belong in the Jammu division while 7,920 recovered patients belong in the Kashmir division.

312 patients in the Union Territory have succumbed to the virus of which 23 deaths are in the Jammu division while 289 deaths have been reported in the Kashmir division.

India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 13,85,522, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 positive cases include 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, it added. With 705 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 32,063. (ANI)

