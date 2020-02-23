J-K's Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): The Gulmarg town has received fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours, covering it in a thick sheet of snow, to the delight of the tourists.

Areas around Gulmarg also received heavy snowfall as well. The trees and other vegetation were covered in a layer of snow but that did not stop people from coming out and indulge in skiing and other mountain sports.

"I have never seen such a beautiful place, this is heaven on earth. I think tourists from across India must come and see this place," a tourist told ANI.

Another tourist claimed that the place is more beautiful than Switzerland. (ANI)

