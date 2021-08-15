J-K's Islamic University of Science & Technology celebrates 75th Independence Day

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir), August 15 (ANI): On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Registrar of Islamic University of Science and Technology Naseer Iqbal on Sunday hoisted the national flag stating that the mission is to carry forward the message of peace, humanity and development.

Speaking to ANI, Iqbal said, "We have celebrated this event with great enthusiasm almost our students and employees were nearby, we have organised this event and it went very well. When we are talking about Independence, it means peace, a message of humanity, a message of development."

"Different people have given sacrifices from time to time and we have to take care of those sacrifices. And since we belong to academics, we have to give good teaching to the students, so that they can carry the mission of peace, humanity, and development forward. This has happened for the first time and it went very well," he added.



India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence.

Earlier, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary Address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister had launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashrama, Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. (ANI)

