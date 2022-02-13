J-K's Kathua gets first free telemedicine service; MoS Jitendra Singh launches 'doctor on wheels'

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Saturday flagged off the Kathua leg of Jammu and Kashmir's first free telemedicine service in ambulance, 'Doctor on wheels'.

The minister said that this is the first-ever free telemedicine service launched near international border in the Kathua district.



Sharing a video of the ambulance service, the minister tweeted, "Jammu and Kashmir's first-ever Free Telemedicine service launched near International Border in district Kathua. "Doctor on Wheels" has earlier successfully spent 3 months in 185 villages of district Doda where 3,600 patients were attended."

The ambulance is equipped with latest lab technology and can connect patients with senior doctors in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Surat and Ahmedabad. The facility will provide relief to people living in the far-flung areas of Kathua, where healthcare services are poor.



'Doctor on wheels' was launched by NHPC Limited in association with Sahara Health and Development Society. It is the first healthcare service that will be delivered via digital mode in Kathua district.

Speaking to media persons, the MoS said that this launched by taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital Health Mission.

"The service was first launched in Doda. It has now been expanded to Kathua," he said.

"Within a span of about one hour, super-specialist consultation will be given," he added.

Shanker Matam, from Sahara organization, said that the aim of this health service is to reduce the time in which service is provided to patients. "With this, there will be an early diagnosis of the disease. It will also reduce the costs," he added.

He further said that delivery of drugs, diagnosis of disease, contact with the specialist doctor and primary consultation can be done within 30 minutes with this facility. (ANI)

