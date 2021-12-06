J-K's NH-44 through, Mughal road, SSG road closed due to snow accumulation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 6 (ANI): The National Highway (NH) 44 in Jammu and Kashmir through, Mughal road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road has been closed for vehicular traffic due to snow accumulation.



According to Jammu and Kashmir traffic police, "NHW (NH-44) through, Mughal road, SSG road closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation and Sinthan road still blocked due to snow accumulation."

The road was closed due to heavy snowfall in the area.

The road connects the Shopian district to the Rajouri and Poonch districts of the union territory. (ANI)

