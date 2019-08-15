Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav unfurl the National flag on the occasion of Independence Day in Poonch district
Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav unfurl the National flag on the occasion of Independence Day in Poonch district

J-K's Poonch celebrates Independence Day with full fervor

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:16 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] August 15 (ANI): The Independence Day was celebrated with full fervour and patriotism at Poonch on Thursday as Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav unfurled the National flag, inspected the Parade and took the salute of the March Past.
Madan Lal, Principal District, and Session Judge, Ramesh Angral, SSP Poonch, officers of Civil Administration, Police and Army, politicians besides other concerned senior officers were present during the celebration of Independence Day.
While addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner mentioned different achievements of the country since the Independence, including Mission Mars. He further spoke about the developmental works done in the District, various programs and schemes, free basic education, and delegation of powers to Panchayats and ICDS.
He also mentioned the development projects including upgradation of 40MV receiving station into 70 MV in Draba, New College at Tehsil Mandi and new sports infrastructure in Sports Stadium, Poonch.
During the ceremony, march-past was presented by the contingents of CRP, JKAP, Home Guards, Police Band Party, and Taekwondo players. Cultural items including patriotic songs and dance performance were also presented by the students of several schools of Poonch district.
The Independence Day celebration was concluded by facilitating the government officials for their extraordinary service and giving prizes to the students for their participation in Independence Day celebration. (ANI)

