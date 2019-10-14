Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio, at the State House in Freetown on Sunday.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio, at the State House in Freetown on Sunday.

J-K's reorganisation will curb cross-border terrorism, promote inclusive growth: Vice President

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

Freetown (Sierra Leone), Oct 14 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories will promote inclusive development and reduce the negative impact of cross-border terrorism.
"The recent decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir was intended to extend all the laws and benefits of developmental programmes to this region and ensure inclusive and all-round development of the State," he said while addressing Indian diaspora here.
The Vice President expressed his concern that one of India's neighbours is fomenting trouble in the region by aiding, abetting and funding terrorist activities.
"Several thousand people were killed in terror-related incidents. Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. Terrorism has no religion. I urge the world community to unite in isolating nations, which sponsor terrorism and ensure that funding for such activities is stopped," he said.
Naidu also hit out at the negative propaganda being carried out on Jammu and Kashmir and urged the Indian diaspora to effectively counter the disinformation by presenting the correct picture.
"It is high time to take up a campaign to stop this disinformation campaign," he said.
Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, Naidu said: "People of the state have been electing leaders in free and fair elections since 1952. However, many of the programmes were not reaching the citizens of the state because of the special provisions of Article 370. The government has taken a bold decision by following the democratic process of obtaining Parliamentary approval."
Naidu reminded the diaspora that India is one of the most inclusive and tolerant democratic countries in the world in which the interests of all groups including minorities are taken care of with empathy and deep appreciation.
The Vice President said that India is a country that had Presidents, Vice Presidents, Prime Minister, Supreme Court judges and Heads of Defence Forces drawn from most prominent minority groups.
"We celebrate pluralism, multilingualism and a multi-religious mosaic of thought, expression, and practice," he added.
Naidu also said that the Government of India had decided to establish a High Commission in Freetown to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations and to serve the needs of the Indian diaspora.
He said the government of India has also taken a policy decision to have a greater focus on African nations and promote closer ties with them.
Before emplaning to return to Delhi on the conclusion of his tour to Comoros and Sierra Leone on Monday, the Vice President also held discussions with Abass Chernor Bundi, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Sierra Leone. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:51 IST

U'khand: CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased in...

Chamoli (Uttarakhand)[India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin for victims of those who died after their vehicle fell into the Kail river on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:50 IST

BSF to purchase anti-drone system to deal with intrusion from Pak

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): In order to deal with the intrusion of drones from the Pakistani side, the Border Security Force (BSF) is all set to purchase ground-based anti-drone system.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:47 IST

PM Modi attacks Congress over Rafale controversy, says it wanted...

Ballabhgarh (Haryana), Oct 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of creating "ruckus" over the Rafale deal during the Lok Sabha elections so that the "agreement is cancelled" but despite the efforts of such parties the first jet has been received by India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:38 IST

Yogi Adityanath tells farmers to stop stubble burning

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday here appealed to farmers to avoid burning the stubble that is left in the fields after harvesting of crops.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:38 IST

UP: 13 dead, 6 injured in house collapse following cylinder blast in Mau

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The death toll increased to 13 after a two-story building collapsed following a cylinder blast in Mohammadabad here on Monday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

PMC scam: Waryam Singh acted at HDIL promoter's behest to keep...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Monday told a Mumbai court that former chairman of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Waryam Singh acted at the behest of HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan to keep their outstanding dues hidden.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

Deve Gowda praises PM Modi for making of Statue of Unity in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Deve Gowda has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the making of the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:25 IST

Andhra Pradesh to launch YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme tomorrow

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme for farmers' welfare in the state on October 15 from Sarvepalli in Nellore district here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:22 IST

BJP-RSS make people fight against each other just like...

Nuh (Haryana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged the BJP and the RSS divide the people and make them fight against each other as the Britishers used to do.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:12 IST

Haryana Police arrest 483 persons, seize 1,204 kg contraband in...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Haryana Police has seized 1,204 kg of narcotics worth crores of rupees during a month-long special anti-narcotic drive across the state in the lead up to the assembly polls, said Director-General of Police, Manoj Yadava on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:07 IST

Ayodhya: VHP seeks administrative nod to offer prayers at 'Ram...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday sought Divisional Commissioner's permission to perform prayers on Diwali at 'Ram Janmabhoomi site'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:06 IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar starts process of disbursing financial...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday kick-started the process to provide financial relief of Rs 6000 to the families affected by floods and heavy rainfall in state capital Patna and other districts.

Read More
iocl