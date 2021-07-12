J-K's SKIMS celebrates 'International Nurses Day', appreciates nursing staff for tireless service amid COVID-19

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Department of Nursing Administration, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on Sunday celebrated "International Nurses Day" to appreciate the nursing staff for serving people tirelessly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Director SKIMS and EOSG, Dr. AG Ahangar lauded the nursing workforce at SKIMS for their dedication and significant contribution during the pandemic.



"We decided to appreciate the nursing staff because they always provide good services in government or private hospitals to care for their patients properly. But for the last two years during the pandemic, the nursing staff played a tremendous role in handling the Covid patients, especially those who were admitted to hospitals without any attendants," said Ahangar.

"The success story of the SKIMS in managing ongoing COVID-19 is known to one and all and the frontline workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics, engineers, and Administration all played a vital role and I salute one and all", he added.

Dr. A.G Ahangar also paid rich tributes to nursing staff who lost their lives due to COVID-19."



Speaking to ANI, Jozia Farooq, one of the nurses said, "During the Covid pandemic, the patients were losing hope. But the doctors and nurses never leave hope and they kept treating the patient and took care of them."

"First of all, the efforts of the nurses were very much beneficial during the Covid-19 pandemic. The nurses were serving the patients in Covid wards leaving their families at home. This should be appreciated and today we received the appreciation," said another nurse Farkhanda Amin. (ANI)