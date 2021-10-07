J-K's terror attacks show failure of 'double engine' govt, says Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that the recent terror attacks on civilians in the Kashmir valley show the failure of the 'double engine' governments of Jammu and Kashmir administration and Centre, which may put more restrictions on union territory.

The former Chief Minister's remark came while she was on a visit to the residence of Makhan Lal Bindroo in Srinagar who was killed by terrorists on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Mufti said, "It is a failure of 'double engine' government. I fear that after these incidents, they will get an excuse to put more restrictions on Kashmir."



Mufti further alleged that the ruling government in the Centre has put restrictions on locals in the name of security but in the end, the situation has got worse and this is why so many terror attacks are taking place.

"The ruling government has put restrictions on us in order to provide security from terrorism, but in the end, the situation has got worse and terror attacks are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

The union territory has reported five terror attacks in the last three days. Two government teachers were killed by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar earlier in the day. Also on Tuesday, three civilians including a street hawker and a businessman were shot dead by terrorists in separate incidents in a single day in the union territory. (ANI)

