J P Alex takes over as Executive Director of Air Traffic Management of AAI

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday announced that J P Alex has taken over as the Executive Director (Air Traffic Management) at its Corporate Headquarters here.

Prior to this appointment, he was working as the Executive Director (Operations) since 2015.

He has more than three decades of experience in diverse areas of aviation, including airport design and planning, air traffic management, air navigation services and airport operations. (ANI)

