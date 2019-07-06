J P Nadda to visit Lucknow to review by-poll preparation

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party working president and Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Lucknow to review preparations for the upcoming by-polls to 12 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

This will be the first visit of Nadda to Lucknow after his appointment as the working president of the BJP.

Apart from By-polls, Nadda, during his visit today, will also review preparations ahead of the membership drive which will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 6 from the latter's parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Nadda was named the Working President of the party on June 17 after BJP chief Amit Shah was appointed as the Union Home Minister. (ANI)

