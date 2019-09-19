Jabalpur Police appoint three school kids as SPs for five minutes

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): At least three children on Thursday were made Superintendent of Police for five minutes under Student Police Cadet Scheme in Jabalpur.

The children Saurabh, Siddharth and Rakesh of Government Higher Secondary School came to the police station.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Singh asked these children to take over as SP for five minutes each and know the running the of the police station.

Singh said, "Three children were put in charge of the police station for five minutes. The dreams of the children came true. They were coming forward to end the crime in their area without any fear, they had information that was not even available to the station in-charge."

When asked what they want to do as SP, Saurabh replied, "Liquor and cannabis are being sold near my house and immediate action is required." Thereafter, Saurabh made a call to the concerned police station to take action.

After Siddharth was given a chance of acting as an SP, he ordered the police station in-charge to stop the gambling and drug business in his area.

Third chance was given to Rakesh and he demanded action against his father for beating his mother. (ANI)

