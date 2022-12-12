Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Delhi Court in Rs 200 cr money laundering case

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday arrived at the Patiala House Court in the national capital in connection with the Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

On November 30, the Delhi Police arrested Mumbai-based Pinky Irani who is said to be a close aide of Chandrashekhar and introduced him to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the accused Pinky Irani used to portray him (Sukesh) to be a business tycoon and the accused used to be instrumental in facilitating certain Bollywood personalities to contact with main accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

It is also alleged that accused Pinky Irani has been instrumental in disposing off the amount of money extorted from the complainant and other sources.

Earlier, Delhi Police also recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the court under Section 164 after she said she wanted to give some important information in the Rs 200 crore fraud case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The Delhi Police Economic Offence Wing (EOW) filed a chargesheet naming 14 accused including Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his Wife Leena Maria Paul and others in 2021. The Chargesheet was filed under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to the EOW, Leena, Sukesh with others used Hawala routes, creating Shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

Delhi Police's EOW had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crores besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

According to the Prosecution, the EOW extended its investigation into the case related to extortion of over Rs 200 crore, by Rohini jail inmate Sukesh Chandrasekar for allegedly duping wives of former Religare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who are currently in Tihar jail.

Investigations revealed that the accused Sukesh Chandrasekar had duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh worth over several crores of rupees. The women claimed that they have paid crores of rupees to the conman to secure bail for their husbands and ensure their safety, posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry.

Chandrasekhar and his associates allegedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. As per reports, Chandrasekhar persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case. (ANI)