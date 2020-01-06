Jadavpur University students hold massive protest against JNU violence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Students of the Jadavpur University on Monday held a protest against the attack on students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Showing solidarity with the students of JNU, the students were holding placards stating, "Stop hooliganism of ABVP at JNU".

"We are protesting against the attack by BJP and ABVP on JNU students. As protests were continuing against National Register of Citizens and the Citizen Amendment Act, they sent their goons wearing black masks to attack students," said a student while speaking to ANI.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated ABVP blamed each other for the violence.

The students slammed the Central government for not taking the appropriate action against the hooligans.



The student protesters also raised slogans against the CAA and NRC.

On Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had condemned the assault on students and teachers of JNU, terming it a "heinous act" and a "shame on democracy".

She said that a four-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation will visit JNU to express solidarity with students and teachers.

"We strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students/teachers in JNU. No words are enough to describe such heinous acts. Shame on our democracy," Banerjee said in a tweet.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Around 34 students were discharged today morning, a doctor said.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

