Jadavpur University students protest against JNU violence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Students of Jadavpur University took to the streets here on Monday to protest against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

