Jafrabad CAA protest: Court extends judicial custody of accused till Jan 16

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Two days after the two accused in Jafrabad violence case were granted bail, a Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of the rest of the accused.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak remanded them to judicial custody till January 16.

A total of six people were arrested by the Delhi police on December 17 after a protest in Delhi's Jafrabad area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent. They were then sent to judicial custody by Delhi's Karkardooma court.

The accused were presented before the court today at the end of their remand period.

On December 31, the court had granted bail to two accused named Sajid Ali and Daniyal and asked them to pay Rs 35,000 each with a surety of like amount.

Prior to that, their bail plea was opposed by the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A K Srivastav on the grounds that they formed an unlawful assembly and threw petrol bombs.

Srivastav said that even though the prohibitory orders were in force in the area, the accused gathered and carried out the rally.

Additional Sessions Judge Gurdeep Singh had asked the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) why the accused were charged under section 307 (attempt to murder) to which he contended that they threw throw petrol bombs at the police personnel due to which two officers sustained injuries.

The judge was then shown the mobile phone footage of the incident and after going through it observed that there is nothing contentious in the footage as claimed by the Additional Public Prosecutor. (ANI)