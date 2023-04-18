Jagadish Shettar's entry will be a setback for Congress: Karnataka minister Ashwathnarayan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (India): Karnataka cabinet minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Sunday said that former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the Congress, will be a setback for the grand old party.

"People are intelligent. They can understand the challenges. Jagadish Shettar was a six-time MLA and was even the CM of Karnataka. He was a party president, Leader of opposition. He occupied all positions. If he left even after getting everything, what will people say? Congress will have a setback taking Jagadish Shettar," said Ashwathnarayan

Ashwathnarayan also rejected the claim by Congress that it would win over 150 seats. "No chance... they will not be able to reach their present number (79). They will not cross their existing number. BJP will come back with a record margin," claimed Ashwathnarayan.



Ashwathnarayan's statement came in response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on Monday that the joining of the prominent Lingayat leader (Jagadish Shettar) will empower the party.

"This will empower (the party), there is unity. This shows that everyone is happy with the atmosphere that is forming in Karnataka today and all leaders are connecting with us...This is not a question of Lingayats, they are connecting with us by looking at our programmes. We welcome them," Kharge told reporters.

Shettar arrived at the Congress office in Bengaluru this morning. His induction to the party took place in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka state Congress president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah.

After joining Congress, Shettar said, "Yesterday I left BJP and today I joined the Congress party. Many are surprised as an opposition leader, former CM and party president is joining Congress. BJP has given me every position and being a party worker I always worked for the party's growth."

"I thought being a senior leader, I will get the ticket, but when I came to know that I am not getting it, I was shocked. No one spoke to me nor tried to convince me, not even gave assurance about what position will I get," he stated. (ANI)

