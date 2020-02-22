Jagan govt constitutes SIT to probe alleged irregularities after Andhra bifurcation

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged irregularities that took place after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The ten-member SIT team will be headed by Dr Kolli Raghuram Reddy, IPS, DIG Intelligence.

A Cabinet sub-committee was constituted to review major policies, projects, programmes, institutions established (Corporations, Societies, Companies, etc), and key administrative actions since the Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh State on June 02, 2014, impacting State's Development, read a government document.

The Committee presented first part of the report to the Government, which highlighted the "various procedural, legal and financial irregularities and fraudulent transactions concerned with various projects, including the issues related to land in the CRDA (AP Capital Region Development Authority) region".

"After thorough discussion and subsequent acceptance, the Government decided to get the issue enquired by a specialized agency. During the discussion held in the last session in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, on the above-stated report, the Hon'ble Speaker of the Legislative Assembly directed the Government to initiate a systematic and comprehensive investigation into the subject matter," read the document. (ANI)

