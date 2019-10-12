Jagan is acting like a psycho, implementing anti-people policies: Naidu

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged the government is implementing anti-people policies in the state, while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is acting like a psycho.

"The YSRCP government is implementing anti-people policies. False cases are being slapped on the leaders of other parties. Police are creating unnecessary problems. I am good for good people, but Jagan is acting like a psycho," Naidu told reporters at a press meet on Friday here.

"The YSRCP rule is very bad. The sand policy is full of loopholes. The party leaders are collecting -- 'J Tax' (Jagan tax). I saw many CMs but I have seen such a chief minister for the first time. The law should be the same for all. I warn the government to change its arrogant attitude. The government is targeting our party leaders. That is not correct," he added.

Naidu was in the city yesterday to review the party works in the district. This was his first visit to the district after suffering defeat in the recently held Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

"I came to Visakhapatnam for the first time after the elections. The party will always stand by those who struggle for it. During the TDP regime, we worked hard keeping public welfare in mind. We made our state numero uno in infrastructure development. We interlinked rivers in the state so that all reservoirs are full of water," he said.

Talking about the sharing of water, Naidu said the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are acting in a manner, which is detrimental to both the states.

"The government went for reverse tendering of Polavaram project, claiming to have saved Rs 750 crore. It will, in reality, cause a loss of Rs 7,500 crore," he said.

Naidu further said the TDP is gearing up for the local body elections and will provide 33 per cent reservation to women and youth in the distribution of tickets for the polls. (ANI)

