Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Rythu Bharosa Kendras for farmers across Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) for supplying seeds, fertilizers, etc to agriculture, aquaculture, and horticulture farmers across the State.

Reddy, while launching the RBKs through a video conference from his camp office here, said that it will bring revolutionary changes in the villages across the State.

Claiming his government is pro-farmer, the Chief Minister said that about Rs 10,200 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of around 49 Lakh farmers. The government will assist every farmer staring from the seeds to purchase of crops, an official statement said.

"An integrated 1,55,251 call center has been set up under agri-related sector to give suggestions to farmers. RBKs will also function as training centres for farmers and knowledge centres as well," the CMO said in the statement.

The CM informed that Rs 2,000 crores budget has been allocated to provide zero per cent interest loans and added that even tenant farmers are identified under Rythu Bharosa and that the government certified and guaranteed seeds and pesticides will be supplied to farmers.

"A list has been prepared that provides Minimum Support Price to the crops. The RBKs will be a major help for crop marketing besides acting as training and knowledge centres," the statement said.

It said that labs will be constituted in 147 assembly constituencies for soil testing, checking the quality of the crop and seeds, etc.

Reddy recalled several issues he noticed during his Pada Yatra and said that the YSRCP manifesto was prepared to solve all those issues and added that so far 90 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto have been fulfilled.

"Of the 129 promises made 77 have been implemented and 36 are ready to be implemented and 16 will also be implemented soon. Though not mentioned in the manifesto, 40 other promises were also implemented," he said.

Earlier, Reddy had launched an app named "CMAPP" (Comprehensive Monitoring of Agriculture, Price, and Procurement) to monitor the agriculture needs of the farmers in the state. (ANI)

