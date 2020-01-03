Jagan Mohan Reddy says will work equally for development of all regions of Andhra Pradesh

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said he will work for the development of all the regions equally.

"Every region should be developed. Everything from village administration to state administration is on my priority equally. People of all sections should get the fruits of development and administration," Reddy said at a public meeting at Eluru after launching Arogyasri pilot project.

"We will rectify the unjust decisions taken in the past. I will use the power for the development of all regions. Justice will happen only when everybody gets water, funds and good administration," he added.

Reddy's statement comes at a time when the three-capital formula of the government is being opposed by the people at various parts in the state. (ANI)

