Jagan quashes Naidu order, allows CBI to enter state

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday revoked "General Consent" that barred the CBI from entering the state.

The state Home Department quashed the order by the Chandrababu Naidu government withdrawing consent to CBI to conduct raids and carry out investigations on central establishments in the state in November last year.

The new government order clears the way for CBI to enter into the state with general consent. (ANI)

