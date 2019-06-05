Jagan Reddy meets acting chief justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the acting chief justice of the High Court, C Praveen Kumar on Tuesday.

During the 45 minute-long meeting, Jagan appealed the Chief Justice to constitute a special judicial commission to bring reforms in tendering policy so that a corruption-free transparent system can be put in place for inviting and allocating tenders for projects, particularly irrigation projects.

Jagan also requested Justice Kumar to allocate one high court judge for the commission.

The newly-elected Chief Minister apprised the Chief Justice that whenever the government wants to call for tenders for any project, it will send all the details to the commission. It will discuss the nuances of tenders with government officials, and the changes suggested by the commission will be included in the tenders to be called for.

The YSRCP Chief also spoke of reverse tendering, so that past tenders be reviewed and public money can be saved.

Jagan has been alleging that 20 to 25 per cent corruption took place in all tenders during the previous TDP government in the state. In view of this, he said reverse tendering will eliminate all such anomalies and bring back public money into the exchequer. (ANI)

