Jagan Reddy mourns demise of TN Seshan

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday condoled the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan.

In a statement, Reddy said, "Seshan proved how the power of the Election Commission of India can be used for building the democracy. His name will be written with golden letters in the history of Indian democracy."

He said that Seshan will be remembered for his truthfulness, commitment and service.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over Seshan's demise, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Sunday night in Chennai.

The 87-year-old was the 10th CEC and had served from December 12, 1990, till December 11, 1996. He was a retired 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre. (ANI)