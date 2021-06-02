Jagan Reddy reviews Agri Infra Fund Projects in Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held a review meeting on the progress of Agri Infra Fund projects and directed the officials to complete them in the stipulated time.

The Chief Minister said the coordination between village secretariats and RBKs should be effective and National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme works should be expedited, an official statement said.

He directed the officials to monitor the progress of the projects regularly and conduct review meetings every 15 days and added that review meeting should be held at the officials-level every Sunday.



The officials were asked to prepare an action plan for setting up fish landing centre at Kothapatnam in Prakasam district and development of fishing harbour in Kakinada. He instructed the officials to focus on developing fishing harbour in Vishakapatnam.

The officials have informed the progress of projects to the Chief Minister and the total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 15,743 crore, it said.

In the statement, details of projects and their costs have been shared that include multipurpose facility centers, milk cooling units, Amul milk collection, fish processing units, food processing units, custom hiring centers and fishing harbours. (ANI)

