Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy (File Image)

Jagan Reddy to chair YSRCP parliamentary party meet on June 15

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:00 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy will be chairing a parliamentary party meeting of his political outfit's newly elected MPs in New Delhi on Saturday.
The Chief Minister is expected to arrive in the national capital on Friday and the meeting is scheduled to begin next morning at 10.
All the 22 Lok Sabha MPs and 2 Rajya Sabha MPs from the party will be attending the meeting.
The meeting which is taking place two days ahead of the commencement of the parliamentary session, is likely to witness discussions on the strategy to be followed in the House.
As per sources, the YSRCP chief is likely to guide the party MPs on issues like special status for Andhra Pradesh, assurances given at the time of state bifurcation and other state-specific issues.
Reddy will also attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be held later in the day at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He is likely to make a representation on the aid to be given to the state.
In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.
On May 30, the YSRCP chief took oath as the second chief minister of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation. (ANI)

