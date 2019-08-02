Jagan Reddy to host diplomatic outreach programme to boost industrial growth

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): In its efforts to promote industrial growth in the state and to explore opportunities for collaboration, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has invited ambassadors of over 30 countries in Vijayawada to attend a Diplomatic Outreach Programme, scheduled to be held on August 9.

Representatives from Australia, the United Kingdom, Korea, Thailand, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Egypt will participate in the deliberations. Reddy will address the gathering followed by a one-to-one meeting with ambassadors during the event.

The programme, which aims to highlight investment attractiveness of the state and explore potential trade relations with select countries, will be held at Taj Gateway, Vijayawada.

The state government will showcase industrial policies and investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and potential areas of partnerships with these countries.

"Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to make the state a preferred investment destination and trade partner," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office read.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and IT, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy will also participate in the event. (ANI)