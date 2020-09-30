Jagan Reddy to inaugurate Bapu Museum in Vijayawada on October 1

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Bapu Museum in Vijayawada, which has been reconstructed with advanced technologies and inclusion of 1,500 artefacts from the prehistoric era to the 19th century, will be inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday.

The museum has 9 galleries -- pre and early historic gallery, Jain and Buddhist gallery, Hindu scriptures gallery, epigraphy gallery, numismatic gallery, textile gallery, painting gallery, medieval century prospective gallery, arms and weapon gallery.



Speaking to media, G Vani Mohan, Commissioner, Department of Archaeology and Museums, Andhra Pradesh said, "For the first time in India, a museum is equipped with advanced digital interactive display technologies like immersive projection theatre, augmented reality, virtual reality, interactive digital display panel, interactive digital display dabinets, digital book, and interactive kiosks. These technologies will give viewers a world-class experience of visualising history."





She said the Department of Archaeology will soon launch a laser show in front of the Victoria building, where the museum is situated.

"The reconstruction work costed Rs 8 crores, and 80 per cent of it was borne by the Central government and 20 per cent by the state government," she said.

Informing about the history of the museum, Mohan said that the Victoria Memorial Building where the museum is situated was constructed in 1887.

"It was taken over by the government of Andhra Pradesh in 1962. The state government established an archaeological museum named 'Victoria Jubilee Museum'. This is the place where Pingali Venkayya presented the tricolour to Mahatma Gandhi during the AICC meeting in 1921. The same flag is adopted as the national flag on July 22, 1947," she said.



Mohan added that this historic place is now developed into ultra-modern 'Bapu Museum'. (ANI)

