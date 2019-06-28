CM Jaganmohan Reddy (L) and Chandrababu Naidu (R) (File photo/ANI)
CM Jaganmohan Reddy (L) and Chandrababu Naidu (R) (File photo/ANI)

Jagan Reddy unaware of basic procedures: TDP slams govt over notice to Naidu

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:16 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders slammed the state government's decision to serve a notice to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, claiming that the current chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is "unaware" of basic procedures.
Earlier today, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) served a notice to the TDP chief to vacate his current official residence.
Denouncing the same, TDP leader Panchumarthi Anuradha said, "Jaganmohan Reddy is unaware of basic procedures...the issue is pending in court. How can he issue notices like this, this is all cruel politics."
"The panchayat's approval for the house in Amaravati was given in 2008 when Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister (father of current chief minister). We also have approval under the River Conservation Act as well," added Anuradha.
Another TDP leader K Srinivasulu said the decision shows Jagan Reddy's "vengeful attitude."
"Jaganmohan Reddy's vengeful attitude is being observed by the people," the former minister said.
Echoing similar sentiments, TDP leader Ashok Babu said, "It has been proved that it is a vindictive action. I think there is a court order against vacating the residence and whatever the verdict will be we will oblige."
While serving the notice, APCRDA asked Naidu and his family to give an explanation within one week.
Last week, Jagan Reddy had ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' ((people grievances' hall), claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts. The structure was constructed during the previous TDP government in the state.
'Praja Vedika' was constructed adjacent to Naidu's residence. The demolition of the hall was carried out on Tuesday.
He had also ordered the withdrawal of security of Naidu's son Nara Lokesh. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:57 IST

Indore: Municipal Officer thrashed by BJP MLA hospitalised

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation officer, who was thrashed by BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, was hospitalised here on Friday after he complained of respiratory problem.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:57 IST

TMC withdraws privilege motion against 3 dailies for...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday withdrew a privilege motion against three media houses in state Assembly. The privilege motion had been moved for allegedly misinterpreting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement over the Opposition's co-operat

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:49 IST

Delhi HC accepts to hear plea seeking quashing of NEET (UG) 2019 result

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to hear the petition seeking quashing of the NEET (UG) 2019 result. The petitioner Jaskirat Kaur, a student from the OBC category, has claimed that she has been awarded the wrong rank.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:48 IST

TDP accuses Jagan Reddy of doing vendetta politics against...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday accused the YSRCP government of doing vendetta politics against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that democracy is in danger under the ruling dispensation in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:42 IST

Dhinakaran aide Thanga Tamilselva joins DMK, praises Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader Thanga Tamilselvan joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the presence of party president MK Stalin here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:40 IST

NMCG organises 'Cleanathon' to clean river Yamuna

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) organised 'Cleanathon,' a mass drive to clean river Yamuna in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:33 IST

Odisha: More people died from snakebites than in natural...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): Most fatalities occurred due to snakebites in Odisha between 2016 and 2019, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) minister Sudam Marndi claimed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:26 IST

SC to hear Coal Ministry's plea on closure of MP coal mines

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea by Coal ministry against National Green Tribunal (NGT) order to close down units of Northern Coalfields Ltd in Madhya Pradesh and ban on the transport of coal already extracted on July 1.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:25 IST

Murder of Congress leader being investigated fairly: Khattar

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday affirmed that the investigation in the murder of Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary is being conducted fairly.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:16 IST

50% of over 9,000 vacancies in Indian Railways will be for...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced that 50 per cent of about 9,000 vacancies that are coming up for the posts of Constables and Sub-Inspectors in the Railway Protection Force (RPF)  will be for women.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:14 IST

AES deaths due to administrative failure, state apathy: Report

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): This year 154 children have lost their lives in Muzaffarpur to an encephalopathy of unknown origin, says a report of a doctors' forum on Friday which has blamed these deaths on "administrative failure and state's apathy".

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:07 IST

DPCC issues closure directions to 12 hospitals violating...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Expressing concern over untreated bio-waste, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued closure directions to 12 hospitals and identified 56 others in violation of biomedical waste norms.

Read More
iocl