TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh during a protest on Friday in Manglagiri. Photo/ANI
Jagan Reddy's govt in Andhra resembles rule of Tughlaq: Nara Lokesh

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:56 IST

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday drew a comparison between Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in the state and Tughlaq Rule.
Speaking at Manglagiri, former Andhra Pradesh minister Lokesh said, "Jagan's rule resembles the rule of Tughlaq. People gave him power as he asked for one chance but he is misusing it."
The remark came during TDP's protest on the issue of sand scarcity in the state which has severely impacted the construction industry.
Calling Jagan "corrupt", Lokesh said, "Jagan is a corrupt person who looted the country and now again he is looting in the name of sand. With no sand available, all works have stopped and people have lost their jobs."
The TDP leader further said that Jagan-led government should compensate every labourer who lost employment due to the sand scarcity in the state.
After coming to power, the YSR Congress Party government had cancelled the TDP government's sand mining and supply policy and declared that they will announce a sand policy on September 5. (ANI)

