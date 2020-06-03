Jagan Reddy's 'inefficient and atrocious' rule led to steep decline in Andhra's growth rate: NCB

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): TDP president Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (NCB) on Wednesday termed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy government's rule as "inefficient and atrocious", which led to a steep decline in the overall growth rate of the state.

The TDP chief recalled how Reddy's "chaotic regime" has driven away investments not only from Andhra but from the whole country.

As per the release issued by the TDP, Naidu said in a tweet that Andhra Pradesh witnessed rapid strides in development under the previous TDP rule though there was Rs 16,000 crore deficit budget due to state bifurcation.

Claiming that TDP turned Andhra Pradesh into a number 1 state, the former Chief Minister said his five-year rule helped the state get "667 awards for its brilliant performance in different sectors."

"From that peak level performance and achievements, Andhra Pradesh has now fallen down and being mocked nationally and internationally for its 'useless and helpless' regime," Naidu said.

He further alleged that for the sake of their shares and collections, the ruling YRSCP's leaders have "harassed and chased away" the investors. "Once, AP used to be a major attraction at the Davos Economic Forum but now it is seen as no safe haven because of government harassment and bullying victimisation," he said.

The TDP chief asserted that the people would be "safe and happy only if the rulers behave responsibly in accordance with the laws of the land".

"The State as a whole would become a 'laughing stock' in the eyes of the world just for the inabilities and inefficiencies of the elected present-day rulers," he said. (ANI)

